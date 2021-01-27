AP Exclusive: GOP to stay neutral should Trump run again

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the Republican National Committee is declining to encourage former President Donald Trump to run for the White House in 2024. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the party would stay “neutral” in its next presidential primary. She also described the pro-Trump conspiracy theory group known as QAnon as “dangerous.” The national GOP, under McDaniel’s leadership, spent the last four years almost singularly focused on Trump’s reelection. But should he run again in 2024 — as he has suggested he wants to — she said the national party infrastructure would not support his ambitions over other prospective candidates.