Wisconsin Senate to vote on repealing Wisconsin mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate plans to vote on repealing Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate, despite warnings from virtually every sector of the health care community that doing so would impair efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The measure up for a Senate vote Tuesday must also pass the Assembly before the mandate would be undone. That could come as soon as Thursday. The Assembly on Tuesday passed a COVID-19 response bill that would prohibit the closure of churches during the pandemic and bar employers from requiring workers to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The bill now heads to the Senate.