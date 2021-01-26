WIAA announces changes to gymnastics postseason

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - This year's state gymnastics championships will be condensed to a one-day event with multiple sessions, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Tuesday.

The Division 1 State Team and Individual Championship will be held at Wisconsin Rapids High School on Saturday, February 27. The Division 2 championships will be hosted by Onalaska High School at Performance Elite Gymnastics in La Crosse that same day.

Competition for both divisions is scheduled to begin at noon and feature two sessions.

Here's the state meet schedule for both divisions. Like state XC in the fall, teams/individuals that compete early will have to wait to see where they finish. https://t.co/sZn5T6bAyc pic.twitter.com/UMwpovbLPz — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) January 26, 2021

Sectionals are scheduled for February 18-20. The number of sectionals has been reduced from five to four. The top two teams from each meet qualify for the State Team Championship for a total of eight in each division.

The top five individual gymnasts in each event and the all-around at sectionals, regardless if they are a member of a qualifying team, advance in their individual events at state.

