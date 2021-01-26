Walgreens taps Starbucks exec Brewer as its new CEO

Walgreens has tapped Starbucks executive Roz Brewer as its new CEO, which will make her the only Black woman leading a Fortune 500 company. Brewer will take over as Walgreens CEO on March 15 after a little more than three years as Starbucks’ chief operating officer. Brewer succeeds Stefano Pessina, who will transition to executive chairman of Walgreens’ board. Pessina praised Brewer’s expertise in operations, customer relations, talent development and digital innovation. Brewer is also the former president and CEO of Sam’s Club.