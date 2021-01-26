UW System extends COVID-19 surge testing into spring, Stout, UWEC to begin next week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- After previously planning to end surge testing efforts at the end of January, the University of Wisconsin System announced it will continue testing for several months.

UW System interim President Tommy Thompson announced the extension of rapid community antigen surge testing at UW campuses across the state through Easter. UW-Stout's testing site will open Feb. 1 at the campus Sports and Fitness Center, and will run each weekday.

UW-Eau Claire's testing will resume on Feb. 2 in Zorn Arena, and will be available on Tuesdays and weekends.

The federal government is providing an additional 160,000 tests to the UW System, and Thompson says he is thankful that UW schools can continue to be a leader in the fight against the virus.

"When people have a problem, I want to have them be able to turn to the university," Thompson said. "We have so much talent on our campuses, and I want to export all of that talent to help the citizens of the state of Wisconsin. When there's trouble, go to the university for help."

A recent CDC study showed that the rapid tests administered at UW schools missed 20% of positive cases in symptomatic individuals and 59% in asymptomatic people in the fall, but Thompson says he is confident the extended testing will produce accurate results.

Thompson says the UW System also plans to provide vaccination opportunities on campuses across the state when they become available. Last week, he announced that two community vaccine clinics will open at UW-Green Bay.

