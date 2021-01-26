UK eyes quarantine hotels for travelers to curb variants

LONDON (AP) — Britain appears ready to order some travelers coming in from abroad to isolate in hotels in an attempt to stop the import of new virus variants. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said there would be an announcement Tuesday on plans for tighter border measures. The BBC reported that people arriving from most of southern Africa and South America, as well as Portugal, will have to self-isolate in a hotel for 10 days at their own expense. Quarantine hotels have been used to limit virus transmissions in Australia, New Zealand, China, India and Singapore but the practice has not been widely adopted in Europe. Britain has Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak and will soon pass 100,000 confirmed virus deaths.