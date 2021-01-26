Two men plead guilty to arson in Minneapolis unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men have pleaded guilty to federal arson charges in connection with fires that were set inside the Target corporate headquarters during unrest that followed rumors of a police shooting in downtown Minneapolis last August. The unrest began after a Black man who was a suspect in a homicide fatally shot himself as police were closing in. In the city still reeling from the death of George Floyd, rumors of a police shooting circulated and demonstrators went downtown to protest. Twenty-four-year-old Shador Tommie Cortez Jackson of Richfield and 34-year-old Leroy Lemonte Perry Williams of Minneapolis both pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson.