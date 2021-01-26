Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
9:06 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashby 75, Rothsay 44

Buffalo 80, Moorhead 78

Chisago Lakes 57, Cambridge-Isanti 32

Cretin-Derham Hall 59, Stillwater 46

Detroit Lakes 80, Park Rapids 67

East Central 73, Isle 44

Eastview 74, Lakeville North 66

Eden Prairie 71, St. Michael-Albertville 44

Farmington 71, Apple Valley 59

Fergus Falls 82, St. Cloud Tech 58

Forest Lake 70, Irondale 49

Glencoe-Silver Lake 70, Watertown-Mayer 42

Goodhue 46, Pine Island 23

Hinckley-Finlayson 63, Onamia 41

International Falls 70, Greenway 67

Lakeview Christian Academy 84, Carlton 66

Mahnomen/Waubun 84, Bagley 49

Mankato East 74, Faribault 51

Maple Lake 43, Holdingford 39

Maple River 79, Bethlehem Academy 50

Minnetonka 63, Hopkins 61

Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Hill City 45

New Prague 62, Holy Family Catholic 40

Pequot Lakes 74, Aitkin 38

Shakopee 68, Prior Lake 58

South Ridge 89, Wrenshall 38

South St. Paul 99, St. Thomas Academy 75

St. Francis 46, Princeton 38

Superior, Wis. 72, Proctor 40

Tartan 70, Hastings 42

Two Harbors 59, Cromwell 45

Wayzata 82, Edina 64

White Bear Lake 68, Roseville 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 63, Brainerd 35

Becker 93, Big Lake 39

Breckenridge 42, Barnesville 36

Cambridge-Isanti 43, Chisago Lakes 36

Eagan 50, Burnsville 45

East Central 45, Isle 21

Eastview 41, Lakeville North 27

Forest Lake 68, Irondale 37

Hill-Murray 64, Mahtomedi 58

Lanesboro 34, Mabel-Canton 29

Minneapolis South 72, Minneapolis North 37

Minneapolis Washburn 64, Minneapolis Edison 23

Minneota 67, Lakeview 28

Montevideo 62, Melrose 46

New London-Spicer 52, Annandale 33

Orono 58, Mound Westonka 18

Parkers Prairie 64, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40

Pine City 57, Braham 44

Rochester Lourdes 51, Byron 39

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 63, Yellow Medicine East 49

Simley 53, North St. Paul 22

St. Anthony 51, Richfield 42

St. Paul Central 63, St. Paul Harding 18

St. Paul Como Park 106, St. Paul Washington 8

Waconia 68, Hutchinson 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content