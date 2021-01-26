Tornado leaves several injured, homes damaged in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Officials say a tornado left significant storm damage across an Alabama city north of Birmingham, leaving the area with crumpled buildings and downed trees. The National Weather Service in Birmingham says officials are evaluating the damage to determine the strength of the tornado, which hit the Fultondale area of Jefferson County late Monday night. The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency says injuries have been reported, ranging from minor to severe. Fultondale Police Chief D.P. Smith says at least five people have been hospitalized. A tornado watch has been lifted in Jefferson County but nearby areas including Clanton and western Georgia are still being monitored.