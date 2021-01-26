The mild, dry winter rolls into February

This week has started quiet and cool with temperatures near average. The winter has been warmer and drier than the norm and it looks like we'll just keep rolling that into February.

Tuesday will be a carbon copy of Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will coast near average in the low to mid 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens as north winds swing by at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

High pressure starts to fall our of Canada and bring us a bit chillier temps for Wednesday and Thursday. Depending on cloud cover, we will aim for near 0 lows to start Wednesday and high temperatures will only rebound into the teens.

It's basically the same story for Thursday, but put overnight lows in the negatives and add more sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures will top out in the upper teens again.

That high pressure will act as a block for the next few systems that run across the U-S this week. It isn't until late Friday that we'll see a chance for some light snow to turn over to a wintry mix Saturday.

The temperature outlook for February suggest temperatures will be above average. High temperature average go from the mid 20s to low 30s throughout the month which means our climb out of deep winter has begun.

The precipitation outlook into February also looks a bit more active and it suggest we will be seeing more precipitation than the average throughout the first week of the month.