Teachers, students march in France for more virus support

PARIS (AP) — Teachers and university students marched together in protests or went on strike Tuesday around France to demand more government support amid the pandemic. Teachers want better virus protections at their schools, which have remained open since September because of the government’s concern over learning gaps. University students, frustrated that they’ve been barred from campuses since October. The common concern at Tuesday’s protests in Paris, Marseille and other cities around France was economic. The education ministry says about 12% of teachers nationwide took part in a national call to strike Tuesday.