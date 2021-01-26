Student-run free grocery store helps feed town’s hungry

Traditional school stores might offer snacks and knickknacks, school gear and notebooks — but the one at Linda Tutt High School in Sanger, Texas, has a very different inventory and clientele. At Linda Tutt, you can get everything from produce, milk and eggs to pasta, peanut butter and canned goods to dishwasher soap and laundry detergent. Students and staff can shop there, but on Tuesdays, the store is open to the community. And it’s all free. The idea is to provide students with job skills, and at the same time help students, staff and community residents who are in need.