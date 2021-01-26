Republican-controlled states advance bills to limit abortion

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Four new proposed abortion restrictions passed the state House Tuesday in Montana, one of several states where GOP gains are lending more momentum to prohibitions on the procedure. The bills come as President Joe Biden looks to change course nationally on the issue, though the Supreme Court has a conservative majority that’s given hope to anti-abortion activists. In Montana, GOP lawmakers are hoping to capitalize on the election of a Republican governor after 16 years of pro-abortion access Democratic governors. Anti-abortion measures are also under consideration in South Carolina and Arkansas, where Republican lawmakers increased their majorities in the legislatures following the 2020 election.