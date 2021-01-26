Skip to Content

Memorial, area hockey teams honor Brooke Kelly

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There was blue tape on hockey sticks at Hobbs Ice Arena, and a moment of silence in Chippewa Falls Tuesday as area hockey teams honored the memory of Brooke Kelly.

Kelly, who died in a car accident last week at 14, is the younger sister of Old Abes captain Joe Kelly.

Memorial and Rice Lake players skated with blue tape on their sticks, and held a moment of silence before the game.

In the second period, Joe Kelly scored a goal to give Memorial a 2-0 lead. The Old Abes went on to win 6-2.

In Chippewa Falls, both the Cardinals and North boys hockey teams gathered for a moment of silence pregame. The Huskies prevailed in overtime, 3-2.

Nick Tabbert

