Memorial, area hockey teams honor Brooke Kelly

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There was blue tape on hockey sticks at Hobbs Ice Arena, and a moment of silence in Chippewa Falls Tuesday as area hockey teams honored the memory of Brooke Kelly.

Kelly, who died in a car accident last week at 14, is the younger sister of Old Abes captain Joe Kelly.

Memorial and Rice Lake players skated with blue tape on their sticks, and held a moment of silence before the game.

In the second period, Joe Kelly scored a goal to give Memorial a 2-0 lead. The Old Abes went on to win 6-2.

.@ecmboyshockey and @ricelakeschool honored Brooke Kelly Tuesday with blue tape on each player's stick. Joe Kelly, Brooke's older brother, scored a goal in the second period to help the Old Abes win 6-2. @WQOW pic.twitter.com/TTImruIWGp — Nick Tabbert News 18 (@news18tabbert) January 27, 2021

Thanks to Sam Brennan's mom, Melody, for the #19 pin to honor Joe Kelly & and his family following the tragic accident that claimed the life of Joe's younger sister. I'll have that pin w/ me at every game I call this season. #RIPBrooke#ecscores @WiPrepHockey pic.twitter.com/XeJGFneZog — Bob Bradovich (@BobBradovich) January 26, 2021

In Chippewa Falls, both the Cardinals and North boys hockey teams gathered for a moment of silence pregame. The Huskies prevailed in overtime, 3-2.