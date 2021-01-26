Kappus Drive murder suspects seek to have separate trials

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Two men accused in the murder of an Eau Claire man on Kappus Drive back in March 2020 appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday.

"We're going to defer on a trial date until we know what's going to happen with the motion to sever," said Judge Michael Schumacher.

According to court records, Juan Olivarez and Joe Moya are each charged with first degree intentional homicide - party to a crime in the murder of Edwin Garcia-Smith.

Search warrants filed by investigators say the victim's phone showed he was selling drugs throughout the day on the day of the homicide.

Investigator say the messages clearly indicated he had a large amount of cash on him as a result of these transactions and that evidence suggests a drug deal occurred near Garcia-Smith's apartment about 10 minutes prior to the homicide.

Back in October 2020, the suspects' lawyers filed a motion to suppress information found on the suspects' cell phones.

On Tuesday in court, the defense teams said they plan to file another motion to sever so that their clients could eventually have separate jury trials instead of being tried together.

Olivarez and Moya are scheduled for another court date on Feb. 9.