January 2021 has been warmer than average so far

Western Wisconsin's January has been very warm, so let's look at how each day's average temperature (high temp averaged together with the low temp) compared to the climatological average for that day. Very noticeable is the amount of red/pink days.

The red boxes mean days that were at least 10 degrees above average and the pinks signify 4 to 9 degrees above average. Temps within 3 degrees on either side of average are white.

There are only two days so far this month that have been in the 4 to 9 degree below average light blue category and none that were 10 degrees or more below.

In fact, 10 of the 25 days up to and not including today were at least 10 degrees above and 9 more were at least 4 degrees above average, meaning 19 of the 25 days, or 76%, were warmer than average. Four days were close to average and only 2 days were below average.

Today has been fairly close to average, but cannot be included until the day is complete at midnight. Low temperatures this morning were above Eau Claire's average high of 5 degrees. Specifically, Eau Claire started the day 7 degrees above average. The low temp isn't official yet as tonight is expected to be colder than last night. It's possible to have temperatures in the single digits by midnight tonight as they fall towards 0 overnight.

Highs today were only a couple degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 24. The next couple of afternoons will be colder than that average with highs only in the mid to upper teens. The wind chill factor will decrease overnight as the wind becomes light, but again actual air temps will get cold. Tonight's lows will depend on the cloud cover.

While we started out fairly clear at sunset, clouds will increase overnight. Clouds will be thinner to the north, so temperatures there could drop below zero. Tomorrow's morning clouds again clear to at least partly cloudy by the afternoon. Many spots will be mostly sunny. With clear sky lasting through most of tomorrow night, lows even for Eau Claire are expected to drop just below zero.

Temperatures climb back above average Friday and highs will top out near 30 both Saturday and Sunday, though highs will depend greatly on where a front sets up, and that front is expected to divide Wisconsin and bring chances for wintry mix and/or snow.

Saturday's chances shifted a bit further south and look light and scattered while Sunday looks to have a better chance for light snow, but just like last night's system this one also has a chance to miss the Chippewa Valley to the south and southeast.