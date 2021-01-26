Indonesia’s confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 1 million

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic began have crossed a million and hospitals in some hard-hit areas are near capacity. Indonesia’s Health Ministry said that new daily infections rose by 13,094 on Tuesday. The total number of deaths was now at 28,468. The ministry’s data showed hospitals in world’s fourth most populous country are approaching 70% capacity nationwide, but there are some areas where that number is higher. The 1 million case milestone comes just weeks after Indonesian launched a massive campaign to inoculate two-thirds of the country’s 270 million people, with President Joko Widodo receiving the first shot of a Chinese-made vaccine.