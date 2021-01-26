EU demands that vaccine makers honor their commitments

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning pharmaceutical giants that develop coronavirus vaccines to honor their contractual obligations with slow deliveries of shots from two companies hampered its vaunted vaccine rollout in several nations. The bloc already lashed out Monday at pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, accusing it of failing to guarantee delivery of coronavirus vaccines without valid explanation. It is facing delivery delays from Pfizer-BioNTech due to a plant upgrade in Belgium. On Monday, the EU threatened to impose strict export controls on all coronavirus vaccines produced in the bloc to make sure companies honor their commitments.