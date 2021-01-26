EC City Council votes down Dewey Street Bridge repairs, eyes 2026 replacement

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The historic Dewey Street Bridge is in the final years of its lifespan after the Eau Claire City Council voted Tuesday to forego repairs on the 90-year-old bridge.

After being classified as structurally deficient, in 2016 the Wisconsin DOT approved to fund nearly $1.7 million of the estimated $2 million necessary to repair and preserve the bridge.



After projected costs to complete the repairs skyrocketed between 2016 and 2019, the repairs did not happen last year as planned. Tuesday, the council had to decide if they would approve the now $6 million repair project, $3.4 million of which would come out of the city's pocket.

"What's the point that you repair something versus the point you have to start over?" questioned council member Catherine Emmanuelle.

While multiple council members said they appreciate preserving the historic bridge, the majority argued it would not be the most cost effective option for the city in the long run, and ultimately all but two members voted down the resolution authorizing repairs on the bridge.

City leaders said repairs on the existing bridge would only keep it in service for another 40 to 50 years with no guarantee it could be repaired again, meanwhile a new bridge would have an estimated 75 to 100 year lifespan.

Tuesday's decision to forego repairs is in alignment with recommendations from the interim city manager. Instead of repairing the bridge this year, the city will now make plans to replace the bridge in 2026.



A new bridge is estimated to cost between $700,000 less or $300,000 more than repairing the bridge, depending on the design. The more expensive design option would allow the city to design a brand new bridge that would last longer, but would mimic the historic design of the existing bridge.