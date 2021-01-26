Skip to Content

Eau Claire woman accused in high-speed chase

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman is in jail accused of leading a state trooper on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a trooper pulled over Sara Stephan on Highway 12/29 near Menomonie for going 93 mph in a 70 zone. They say she gave the trooper false ID, then drove off, resulting in a chase hitting 120 mph. She crashed on a curve a short time later, and ran off, but was quickly caught.

Stephan was arrested for 2nd offense driving under the influence, possessing meth and marijuana, fleeing, and obstructing an officer.

