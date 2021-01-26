Eau Claire City Council votes to approve several alley improvement projects

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Weeks ago we told you about upcoming street projects happening in Eau Claire this year, and tonight, City Council reviewed construction plans for several alley projects.

City Council voted to approve improvements to ten alleys throughout the city, including three on Broadway St., three on Ninth St. and two near Platt St. Construction includes upgrades to sewer drainage systems and pavement conditions.

The city began an alley improvement program in 2015 when 43% of alleyways were in poor condition, and since then only 2% of them currently have a failing grade, which officials say has benefitted residents greatly.

"Really the alleys are a benefit to the neighborhood and the neighbors that use it," said Leah Ness, deputy city engineer for the City of Eau Claire. "A lot of people have access off the alleyways, and it's their way of getting in and out of their residence, so by improving the alleys we're really just improving access to people's homes."

The projects cost roughly $382,000 combined, but it's not all covered by the city. Residents near the alleys will be assessed for the projects, and can pay up front , or on their annual city tax bill over a ten-year timeframe. Ness says projects will likely begin construction this summer.

Below is a list of alley improvement projects that were approved:

• Alley South of Broadway Street, Fifth Avenue to Fourth Avenue

• Alley South of Broadway Street, Seventh Avenue to Sixth Avenue

• Alley South of Broadway Street, Eighth Avenue to Seventh Avenue

• Alley South of Altoona Avenue, Enterprise Street to East End

• Alley East of Ninth Street, Platt Street to Vine Street

• Alley East of Ninth Street, Maple Street to Walnut Street

• Alley East of Ninth Street, Cedar Street to North End • Alley East of Eighth Street, Platt Street to Vine Street • Alley East of Bellinger Street, Fifth Avenue to Randall Street

• Alley East of Doty Street, Emery Street to Seaver Street