Don Johnson gets his funny on with help from ‘SNL’ stars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Don Johnson is getting his funny on with help from a couple of “Saturday Night Live” stars. The 71-year-old actor is known for his dramatic roles in the hit series “Miami Vice” and “Nash Bridges.” Now, Johnson is co-starring with Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd in the upcoming NBC comedy “Kenan.” Johnson says doing comedy is “amazingly joyful, hard work.” He plays Thompson’s father-in-law on the show that debuts on Feb. 16. Johnson says he watches Thompson and Redd being funny, and he tells himself that he has got to try and keep up with them.