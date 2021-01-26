Criminals in Mexico exploit desperation for oxygen canisters

MEXICO CITY (AP) — High rates of coronavirus infection have led Mexico to crack down on the illicit trade in oxygen canisters, though thieves are coming up with new ways to defraud families. Hospitals in some parts of Mexico are almost 90% full, forcing families to treat their relatives at home. But the oxygen tanks they rely on have been the object of thefts, hijackings and fraud. Even as Mexico’s president continued fighting the virus in isolation at his apartment , and the country’s richest man quickly was admitted to a top hospital, treatment for average Mexicans remained difficult and dangerous.