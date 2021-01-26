Chicago schools reopening hits snag as union fight escalates

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Public Schools has ditched plans for thousands of teachers report to class this week ahead of students after the teachers union said its members wouldn’t comply and were prepared to picket over coronavirus safety concerns. The reversal in the nation’s third-largest district also means roughly 3,200 pre-K and special education students who started in-person classes earlier this month as part of a phased-in return go back to online learning. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says bargaining will continue and thousands of K-8 students are still expected next week.