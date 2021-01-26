Baseball gathers behind home plate to honor Hammerin’ Hank

ATLANTA (AP) — Emotions ran high today as baseball came together at Truist Park to honor to life and legacy of Hank Aaron. The one-time home run king and Baseball Hall of Famer died last week at age 86. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Braves manager Brian Snitker and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones spoke emotionally about Aaron’s humble demeanor and the enormous legacy he left behind. Snitker, especially choked back tears as he remembered Aaron’s affection for those who didn’t possess his unparalleled talent. And Jones credited Aaron with helping persuade the Braves to take him with the No. 1 pick in 1990.