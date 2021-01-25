Walz unveils education plan centered on pandemic and equity

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced an education spending plan that aims to address short- and long-term effects of the pandemic while also reducing racial inequity within Minnesota schools. The measures include more academic and mental health programs starting this summer, and the recruitment of more diverse teachers. The state will have to address a projected $1.3 billion budget shortfall as lawmakers and the governor come to terms on a budget this legislative session. While Senate Republicans have said they won’t agree to any raises in taxes to balance the budget, the governor is expected to propose an increase in taxes in the coming days.