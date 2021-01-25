Swiss envoy, Lebanese FM holds talks amid central bank probe

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s foreign minister has held talks with the Swiss ambassador to Beirut after Switzerland started a probe into possible money laundering and embezzlement at the Mideast country’s central bank. The minister and the ambassador did not offer comments following their meeting in Beirut on Monday, saying only that the probe is a matter that judicial authorities are dealing with. Switzerland’s attorney general said last week he has asked Lebanon for cooperation into the probe. It’s not clear what prompted the Swiss investigation. Lebanon is facing its worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history.