Portland, Oregon, mayor decries ‘far-left’ violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler says the ongoing criminal destruction and violence occurring in his city, which has been the epicenter of protests against racial injustice for eight months, is “unacceptable.” At a news conference Monday, Wheeler said he’d filed a police report about an “incident” that happened to him, but he didn’t elaborate. Later his office said in a statement the mayor filed a police report over something that happened Sunday evening. Wheeler, who was reelected in November, has been targeted before by left-wing demonstrators, including some who smashed windows and set fires inside his condo building.