New round of talks on Syria’s constitution begins in Geneva

GENEVA (AP) — Delegations from Syria’s government, opposition and civil society have started a new round of meetings in Geneva aimed at revising the constitution of the war-torn country. The fifth round of the so-called Constitutional Committee on Monday comes days after the U.N.’s special envoy for Syria said many subjects have been discussed for more than a year. He said it’s now time for the committee to ensure that “the meetings are better organized and more focused.” Syria’s nearly 10-year conflict has killed more than half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war 23 million population, including more than 5 million refugees mostly in neighboring countries.