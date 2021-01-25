Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 92, St. Cloud Apollo 57
Blackduck 50, Fosston 48
Blake 81, Providence Academy 49
Blue Earth Area 92, Jackson County Central 50
Centennial 62, Anoka 57
Champlin Park 77, Andover 40
Chatfield 78, Wabasha-Kellogg 43
Columbia Heights 93, Brooklyn Center 52
Deer River 90, Greenway 47
Esko 78, Cloquet 47
Fertile-Beltrami 80, Ada-Borup 73
Hiawatha Collegiate 103, Metro Schools College Prep 58
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 80, Canby 52
Lanesboro 42, Mabel-Canton 40
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 76, Heritage Christian Academy 71
Luverne 41, St. James Area 37
Maranatha Christian 75, Cristo Rey Jesuit 54
Minneapolis North 96, Minneapolis Henry 34
Minneapolis South 58, Minneapolis Southwest 56
Moose Lake/Willow River 94, Ashland, Wis. 63
Mora 71, Foley 27
Mounds View 57, Woodbury 53
New Ulm Cathedral 63, Wabasso 62
Northland 75, Hill City 28
Park Center 76, Maple Grove 68
Pipestone 53, Fairmont 39
Robbinsdale Armstrong 85, Blaine 51
Rogers 61, Elk River 54
Spring Lake Park 73, Coon Rapids 59
Springfield 77, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 74, OT
St. Cloud Cathedral 76, Zimmerman 71
St. Paul Academy 61, Mounds Park Academy 46
Twin Cities Academy 65, St. Agnes 44
West Lutheran 48, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 31
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 49, Champlin Park 47
Avail Academy 66, Nova Classical Academy 29
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 69, Northern Freeze 35
Bigfork 53, Deer River 48
Blaine 75, Robbinsdale Armstrong 58
Breck 65, St. Croix Prep 41
Carlton 74, Silver Bay 36
Centennial 70, Anoka 43
Cherry 77, International Falls 49
Chisholm 40, Greenway 38
Concordia Academy 65, New Life Academy 43
Elk River 62, Rogers 45
Fairmont 69, Jackson County Central 49
Hills-Beaver Creek 57, Southwest Minnesota Christian 53
Holdingford 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 29
Kingsland 64, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 23
Lac qui Parle Valley 55, Benson 37
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 69, Waseca 65
Maple Grove 59, Park Center 47
Maple Lake 50, Osakis 48
Maranatha Christian 75, Cristo Rey Jesuit 54
Mayer-Lutheran 72, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 53
Mesabi East 59, Cromwell 49
Mounds Park Academy 59, St. Paul Academy 33
Mountain Lake Co-op 50, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 30
NCEUH 57, Park Christian 48
Nicollet/Loyola 68, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 39
Providence Academy 72, Blake 27
Sebeka 60, Nevis 46
Sibley East 48, Tri-City United 37
Southland 43, Grand Meadow 40
St. Charles 47, Rushford-Peterson 34
St. Clair 83, Madelia 21
Totino-Grace 66, Osseo 62
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 64, Kittson County Central 50
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 50, Adrian 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/