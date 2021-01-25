Mexican president works from isolation after virus test

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is working from isolation at home a day after announcing he’s tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement comes as his country topped 150,000 confirmed deaths, the fourth-highest in the world. López Obrador has been criticized for his handling of Mexico’s pandemic and for not setting an example of prevention in public. He said Sunday on his official Twitter account that his symptoms are mild and he is under medical treatment. Mexico’s director of epidemiology says the 67-year-old had a “light” case of COVID-19. Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero says he’s still working.