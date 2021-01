PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Hager City man was killed in a rural Pierce County crash over the weekend.

The crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7:50 p.m. on Highway 63 in the township of Trenton. That is just northeast of Hager City.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Anthony Wadsworth, 32, was north on Highway 63 near 210th Avenue when he went off the road and down into a wooded ravine.

Wadsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.