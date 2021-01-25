Local transgender woman on Biden’s order reversing ban on transgender military members

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - President Biden signed an executive order Monday reversing a Trump administration policy banning transgender people from serving in the military. The new order overturns the ban, and prohibits any service member from being removed on the basis of gender identity.



We talked to Eau Claire County Board member Zoe Roberts, who is transgender, and said reversing the ban was the right thing to do.

"The transgender military ban was nothing more than the politicization of discrimination," said Roberts.

She said any soldiers who were kicked out because of the ban were wronged and should receive help returning to their positions if that is what they desire. She added allowing transgender people to serve will help encourage inclusivity elsewhere.

"I think it also has far-reaching effects outside of the community," said Roberts. "If the military is doing it, and it's common place there, it's not going to be such a big deal in the future in other places as well."

Roberts said moving forward, we should focus on the positives and work on creating a better world.