Ex-LA councilman gets prison in City Hall corruption case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for lying to federal investigators about his dealings with a businessman who provided him $15,000 in secret cash payments. The judge said Englander “totally lost his moral compass.” Englander was fined $15,000 — the amount contained in envelopes Englander accepted in Las Vegas casino restrooms. Englander, is the first person to be sentenced in a wide-ranging federal investigation into corruption at Los Angeles City Hall. He pleaded guilty last year to scheming to falsify material facts, a felony.