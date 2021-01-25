Dominion Voting Systems sues Giuliani over election claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems has filed a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who led the former president’s efforts to spread baseless claims about the 2020 election. The lawsuit filed Monday seeks more than $1.3 billion in damages for the voting machine company, a target for conservatives who made up wild claims about the company, blaming it for Trump’s loss, alleging without evidence that its systems were easily manipulated. The suit is based on statements Giuliani made on Twitter, in conservative media and during legislative hearings where the former mayor of New York claimed the voting machine company conspired to flip votes to Democrat Joe Biden.