Death investigation underway in Buffalo County

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in rural Nelson, Wisconsin on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

Buffalo County Dispatch received a call at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Sunday from a man who said he had shot and killed a woman at a residence near Nelson. When law enforcement arrived at the residence, they found a woman dead and took the caller, an adult male, into custody.

An unharmed teenager was also found in the home.

Authorities say the incident was isolated and is currently contained, with no threat to the public.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation.

No further details are available at this time.