China tackles pandemic with mass construction once again

Beijing (AP) — China is building a coronavirus quarantine center with more than 4,000 rooms in a northern city at a speed that’s rarely seen in other countries. Each room is equipped with an air conditioner, television and Wi-Fi. China has sent construction workers and materials from all over the country to help build the project, as the government often does when it is dealing with natural disasters or other crises. China has largely curbed the domestic spread of the coronavirus, but is battling outbreaks this winter in its frigid north. The National Health Commission reported 145 new cases on Monday.