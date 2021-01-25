CFAUSD middle, high schoolers return to in-person learning

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- After nearly three months of remote learning, students grade 6 and above in Chippewa Falls are finally returning to the classroom.

Middle and high school students in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District returned to in-person classes Monday after an extended shutdown due to increased COVID-19 spread in Chippewa County.

As we've reported, elementary schools reopened to in-person learning earlier this month.

Chi-Hi's principal says the energy she felt Monday morning when students arrived was like the first day of school all over again.

"Our staff was just so excited to connect with kids," said Donna Goodman, principal of Chippewa Falls High School. "They've been doing a great job online with their remote learning, but just seeing those general relationships and just wanting to connect with kids in-person was just wonderful."

Goodman says about 60 high school students actually had their first day of in-person learning all year Monday, after opting back into it instead of the 100% online format.

The district is now operating under a four-day in-person model, with students doing homework on their own time at home on Fridays, a format that the district hopes will limit outbreaks among faculty.

"If you have 8-12 teachers gone on any given day and a lack of subs wanting to come into the building, it's really tough to keep a school running when you're that short on staff," said Derrick Kunsman, principal of Chippewa Falls Middle School. "We're hopeful that we can keep people healthy and keep those quarantines and isolations down."

One way staff plans to prevent the spread is by getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Officials say several education staff have already received it, and the remainder of them are expected to begin vaccinations sometime in February. Goodman says a recent survey found that 89% of district staff plan on getting the vaccine.