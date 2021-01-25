California reveals data used to lift stay-at-home order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s health department on Monday released to the public previously secret data points used to determine future hospital intensive care unit capacity, the key metric for lifting the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order. However, state officials did not provide an explanation for how per capita virus cases and transmission rates are combined at the regional level to project ICU space. Last week, state health officials told The Associated Press they were keeping all the data secret because it is complicated and might mislead the public. Coronavirus experts and open government advocates criticized the move, saying the public has the right to know what’s behind decisions that impact their lives.