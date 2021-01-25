Biden orders COVID-19 travel restrictions, adds South Africa

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has reinstated COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-U.S. travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom and 26 other European countries that allow travel across open borders. He also added South Africa to the list, because of concerns about a variant of the coronavirus that has spread beyond that nation. Biden has reversed an order from President Donald Trump in his final days in office that called for the relaxation of the travel restrictions. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, called it “prudent.” The new restrictions go into effect on Tuesday.