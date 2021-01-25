Article of impeachment sent to Senate ahead of trial

WASHINGTON (WKOW) — For the second time, the U.S. Senate will begin an impeachment trial against Donald Trump.

Impeachment managers, led by the House clerk and acting House sergeant at arms, held a procession late Monday through National Statuary Hall and the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate to deliver the article of impeachment.

The procession traveled a route that less than three weeks ago had been overtaken by a mob set on disrupting the count of the Electoral College that would eventually confirm Joe Biden as the next president.

Lead manager, Rep. Jamie Raskin, read the article of impeachment on the Senate Floor.

Opening arguments on the charge of incitement of insurrection will begin the week of Feb. 8, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The Associated Press Contributed to this article.