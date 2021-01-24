Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 3:35 am
2:59 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Barron

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Barron County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

