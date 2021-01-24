UN film and game for teens focuses on protecting ozone layer

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is launching an animated film and game aimed at engaging Gen Z teenagers on the importance of protecting the ozone layer. The project, called “Reset Earth,” was produced by the U.N. Environment Program’s Ozone Secretariat. The ozone layer is a thin part of the atmosphere which protects the Earth from harmful levels of ultraviolet radiation. The secretariat said the film and game, launched Sunday, explore the story of efforts starting in the 1980s to reverse damage to the ozone layer and restrict or ban use of ozone-depleting substances used for refrigeration, in air conditioners and aerosol sprays.