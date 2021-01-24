Ruling Communist Party to set Vietnam’s course this week

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Leading members of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party meet this week to approve future policy and help select the nation’s top leaders amid talk whether the party chief will stay. General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong defied conventional wisdom by winning a second term in 2016 against a favored opponent. Trong has made his name by presiding over economic growth and waging a popular war on corruption. There has been speculation the selection of new leaders is a done deal, but the Vietnamese party is highly secretive and citizens are not even allowed to publicly discuss candidates. Vietnam is one of the handful of the world’s remaining communist single-party states that tolerates no dissent.