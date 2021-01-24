Quiet start to the week after weekend snow

We woke up to a fresh blanket of snow across western Wisconsin this morning. Most locations in the Chippewa Valley picked up between 2" and 4" of fresh snow Saturday night and Sunday, including in Eau Claire, where the official total was 2.7".

After a mostly cloudy start, we saw plenty of sunshine late this afternoon. We'll continue to see a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky overnight, as colder air continues to filter in. Many of us can expect lows in the single digits overnight, although temperatures are expected to warm into the low 20s again Monday afternoon.

We'll have high pressure to the north as the edge of a low pressure system to the south brings snow chances to far southwestern Wisconsin Monday. We could see a few extra clouds in the afternoon as a result, but that is the extent of the impacts we will see. In fact, precipitation chances are fairly minimal through the upcoming work week.

We aren't tracking any major chances for precipitation during that time, and the next system we are keeping an eye on isn't until next weekend.