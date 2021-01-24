Portugal chooses a president amid a severe pandemic surge

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal is holding a presidential election, with the moderate incumbent candidate strongly favored to earn a second five-year term. The ballot taking place Sunday comes as a devastating COVID-19 surge grips the European Union country. The head of state in Portugal has no legislative powers, which lie with parliament and the government, but is an influential voice in the running of the country. To win, a candidate must capture more than 50% of the vote. But a severe pandemic surge in Portugal in recent days could keep turnout low and lead to a runoff between the top two candidates. Incumbent Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, 72, is regarded as the front-runner among the seven candidates.