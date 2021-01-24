Hockey playoffs: North boys face Memorial while Hudson, Rice Lake earn top seeds

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - The road to Wisconsin Rapids and the state hockey tournaments has been established.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released brackets Sunday for the 2021 boys and girls tournaments.

Hudson High School is the top seed in Sectional 1 in the Division 1 tournament. The Raiders will host the winner of the D.C. Everest-Ashland Co-op contest on Thursday, February 4, or Friday, February 5.

North meets Memorial on February 4 at Hobbs Ice Arena in the same bracket.

Chippewa Falls is the #2 seed in the sectional. The Cardinals will host the winner of Barron Co-op-Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln on February 4 or 5.

View the entire Division 1 bracket here

In Division 2, Rice Lake is the top seed in Sectional 1. The Warriors will host Chequamegon Co-op on February 4.

View the entire Division 2 bracket here

ECA Stars is the top seed in Sectional 3 of the girls tournament. The Stars will host either Viroqua Co-op or Black River Falls Co-op on Tuesday, February 9.

CFM Sabers earned the 4 seed in Sectional 1, and will host Hayward Co-op on Thursday, February 4.

View the entire girls hockey bracket here

All three championship games will be played on Saturday, February 20 at South Wood County Rink in Wisconsin Rapids:

Boys D2 Championship Game - 9:30 a.m.

Girls Championship Game - noon (approximately)

Boys D1 Championship Game - 2:30 p.m. (approximately)