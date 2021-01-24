Egypt says it has launched vaccinations against coronavirus

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt has launched a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus. The first shots of Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm’s vaccine were given to healthcare workers in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia. Health Minister Hala Zayed says they would prioritize vaccinating healthcare workers in 40 hospitals, designated to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients across the country. Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country, has reported more than 161,140 confirmed cases, including 8,902 deaths. However, the actual numbers of COVID-19 cases, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher, in part due to limited testing.