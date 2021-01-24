Clinton police arrest high school coach after allegations of touching students

CLINTON (WKOW) -- Clinton police arrested a high school coach after allegations of inappropriately touching students during a school sporting event.

The Clinton Police Department began an investigation Dec. 27, 2020 on a sexual assault complaint from an incident that happened at the Clinton High School that evening.

Police said a female student from Clinton High School reported the coach, Tyler William Clark, a 36-year-old Beloit resident and part-time school employee hired solely to coach, touched her inappropriately during a school sporting event.

Investigators discovered a second student from the school was battered by Clark during the same practice.

The police department in cooperation with the high school administration and Rock County District Attorney's Office investigated both incidents. Police arrested him on Jan. 24.

Clark is being charged with the class H felony of physical abuse of a child and two counts of the class B misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.