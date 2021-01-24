Brady, Bucs top Packers 31-26 in NFC Championship

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and Tampa Bay's defense held off a furious Green Bay comeback to win the NFC Championship 31-26.

After trailing 28-10 in the third quarter, the Packers rallied to within 31-26 with about 2 minutes remaining.

But Brady and the Buccaneers never gave the ball back to advance to the Super Bowl against either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa in two weeks.

Tampa Bay scored on its opening possession to lead 7-0. Green Bay answered late in the first quarter when Aaron Rodgers connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 50-yard touchdown.

The Buccaneers took a 14-7 lead on Leonard Fournette's 20-yard touchdown run.

Green Bay added a field goal, but with 8 seconds remaining before halftime, Brady connected with Scott Miller for a 39-yard touchdown, giving Tampa Bay a 21-10 lead. The score was set up by a Sean Murphy-Bunting interception.

Green Bay turned the ball over on its first drive of the second half. Aaron Jones fumbled after catching a pass, setting up Tampa Bay at the Packers' 8-yard line.

Brady connected with Cameron Brate on the next play to extend Tampa Bay's lead to 28-10.

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a touchdown drive, connecting with Robert Tonyan later in the third quarter.

Brady threw three interceptions, the first to Adrian Amos. The turnover set up a Rodgers-Davante Adams touchdown to close the gap to 28-23. The Packers' 2-point conversion attempt was no good.

Green Bay was unable to move the ball after the next two interceptions.